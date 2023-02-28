Downed light poles close eastbound lanes of Kapiolani Boulevard at Ward, Tripler offramp

UPDATE: 9:20 a.m.

A downed light pole has forced the closure of the Tripler offramp from the Moanalua Freeway onto Puuloa Road.

Road crews are on the scene, but there is no estimated time for reopening, according to Honolulu police.

PREVIOUS COVERAGE

All eastbound lanes of Kapiolani Boulevard at Ward Avenue have been closed this morning due to a downed traffic light pole.

No serious injuries were immediately reported.

Motorists are advised to seek alternate routes.