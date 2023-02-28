comscore Downed light poles close eastbound lanes of Kapiolani Boulevard at Ward, Tripler offramp | Honolulu Star-Advertiser
Top News

Downed light poles close eastbound lanes of Kapiolani Boulevard at Ward, Tripler offramp

  • By Star-Advertiser staff
  • Today
  • Updated 9:31 am
Honolulu Star-Advertiser logo
Unlimited access to premium stories for as low as $12.95 /mo.
Get It Now
  • CRAIG T. KOJIMA / CKOJIMA@STARADVERTISER.COM A downed traffic light pole forced the closure this morning of all eastbound lanes of Kapiolani Boulevard at Ward Avenue.

    CRAIG T. KOJIMA / CKOJIMA@STARADVERTISER.COM

    A downed traffic light pole forced the closure this morning of all eastbound lanes of Kapiolani Boulevard at Ward Avenue.

  • CRAIG T. KOJIMA / CKOJIMA@STARADVERTISER.COM A downed traffic light pole forced the closure this morning of all eastbound lanes of Kapiolani Boulevard at Ward Avenue.

    CRAIG T. KOJIMA / CKOJIMA@STARADVERTISER.COM

    A downed traffic light pole forced the closure this morning of all eastbound lanes of Kapiolani Boulevard at Ward Avenue.

UPDATE: 9:20 a.m.

A downed light pole has forced the closure of the Tripler offramp from the Moanalua Freeway onto Puuloa Road.

Road crews are on the scene, but there is no estimated time for reopening, according to Honolulu police.

PREVIOUS COVERAGE

All eastbound lanes of Kapiolani Boulevard at Ward Avenue have been closed this morning due to a downed traffic light pole.

No serious injuries were immediately reported.

Motorists are advised to seek alternate routes.

Comments (2)

By participating in online discussions you acknowledge that you have agreed to the Terms of Service. An insightful discussion of ideas and viewpoints is encouraged, but comments must be civil and in good taste, with no personal attacks. If your comments are inappropriate, you may be banned from posting. Report comments if you believe they do not follow our guidelines.

Having trouble with comments? Learn more here.

Previous Story
Police look for evidence in slain Hong Kong model’s case
Next Story
Nissan recalls over 800K SUVs; key defect can cut off engine

Click here to see our full coverage of the coronavirus outbreak. Submit your coronavirus news tip.

Be the first to know
Get web push notifications from Star-Advertiser when the next breaking story happens — it's FREE! You just need a supported web browser.
Subscribe for this feature
Looking Back

Scroll Up