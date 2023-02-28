Fire chars vacant Big Island home

Hawaii island firefighters extinguished a fire that broke out at a vacant home in Hawaiian Paradise Park Monday.
Fire crews responded to the blaze at the corner of Makuu Drive and 23rd Avenue just after 5:35 p.m. When they arrived, crews found a majority of the wooden, single-story structure involved in flames, the Hawaii County Police Department said.
Firefighters brought the fire under control at 6:50 p.m. and extinguished it at about 9:10 p.m.
Neighbors told crews that the 1,200-square-foot structure is frequented by squatters.
The cause of the fire is undetermined.
