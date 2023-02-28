Sheriffs searching for missing 43-year-old work furlough inmate

State deputy sheriffs and police are looking for a 43-year-old work furlough inmate who failed to return to the Laumaka Work Furlough Center today.

David Keanu was scheduled to return at 5:30 p.m. today, but failed to do so, the Department of Public Safety said in a news release tonight.

He now faces an escape charge when found.

Keanu was serving time for first-degree burglary, and the end date of his sentence is Aug. 9.

He is a community custody inmate in the work furlough program with pass privileges. This is the lowest classification status.

Keanu is described as standing 5 feet 8 inches, weighing 182 pounds, with salt-and-pepper hair and brown eyes.

He has several tattoos on his face, neck and body, including “Ride or Die” on his right cheek “Ghost” on the right side of his neck, “Kawika” on his left arm, and “Hawaiian Built” on his back.

Anyone who spots Keanu is urged to call 911 or Sheriff’s Division at 808-586-1352.