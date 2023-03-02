Magnitude 6.5 quake strikes off Vanuatu, no tsunami threat to Hawaii

A strong earthquake struck off the coast of Vanuatu this morning but does not pose a tsunami threat to Hawaii.

The magnitude 6.5 quake struck 50 miles west-southwest of Port Orly, Vanuatu at 8:04 a.m. Hawaii time at a depth of 6.2 miles, according to the U.S. Geological Survey.

“Based on all available data a destructive Pacific-wide tsunami is not expected and there is no tsunami threat to Hawaii,” the Pacific Tsunami Warning Center said in a bulletin.

No serious injuries were immediately reported.