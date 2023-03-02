comscore Magnitude 6.5 quake strikes off Vanuatu, no tsunami threat to Hawaii | Honolulu Star-Advertiser
Top News

Magnitude 6.5 quake strikes off Vanuatu, no tsunami threat to Hawaii

  • By Star-Advertiser staff
  • Today
  • Updated 9:10 am
Honolulu Star-Advertiser logo
Unlimited access to premium stories for as low as $12.95 /mo.
Get It Now
  • U.S. GEOLOGICAL SURVEY A magnitude 6.5 earthquake struck off the coast of Vanuatu this morning.

    U.S. GEOLOGICAL SURVEY

    A magnitude 6.5 earthquake struck off the coast of Vanuatu this morning.

A strong earthquake struck off the coast of Vanuatu this morning but does not pose a tsunami threat to Hawaii.

The magnitude 6.5 quake struck 50 miles west-southwest of Port Orly, Vanuatu at 8:04 a.m. Hawaii time at a depth of 6.2 miles, according to the U.S. Geological Survey.

“Based on all available data a destructive Pacific-wide tsunami is not expected and there is no tsunami threat to Hawaii,” the Pacific Tsunami Warning Center said in a bulletin.

No serious injuries were immediately reported.

Comments (0)

By participating in online discussions you acknowledge that you have agreed to the Terms of Service. An insightful discussion of ideas and viewpoints is encouraged, but comments must be civil and in good taste, with no personal attacks. If your comments are inappropriate, you may be banned from posting. Report comments if you believe they do not follow our guidelines.

Having trouble with comments? Learn more here.

Previous Story
Chicago mayor’s race shows impact of crime in COVID’s wake
Next Story
Baby’s death tied to contaminated breast pump, CDC says

Click here to see our full coverage of the coronavirus outbreak. Submit your coronavirus news tip.

Be the first to know
Get web push notifications from Star-Advertiser when the next breaking story happens — it's FREE! You just need a supported web browser.
Subscribe for this feature
Looking Back

Scroll Up