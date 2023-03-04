Nebraska overpowers Hawaii baseball team

Nebraska amassed 18 hits and seven walks to overpower Hawaii 12-3 in today’s second round of the Cambria College Classic at U.S. Bank Stadium in Minneapolis, Minn.
The Rainbow Warriors, who dropped to 5-4, complete the tournament — and 10-day road trip — with Sunday’s game against ninth-ranked Maryland. First pitch is set for 5:30 a.m. Hawaii time.
Right-fielder Gabe Swansen went 3-for-5, including two doubles and a homer.
Dylan Carey had four hits, and Garrett Anglim and Max Anderson each added three hits.
Third baseman Kyson Donahue and center fielder Matt Wong each hit a home run for the ’Bows.
