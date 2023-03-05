comscore 4 males injured in stabbing on North Nimitz Highway | Honolulu Star-Advertiser
4 males injured in stabbing on North Nimitz Highway

  • By Star-Advertiser staff
  • Today
  • Updated 2:01 pm
Two males are in serious condition and two others are in stable condition after stabbings Saturday night.

According to a Honolulu Emergency Medical Services report, paramedics treated and transported four males with stab wounds to a hospital Saturday night. Their ages were not given. The stabbings happened around 10:30 p.m. at 369 North Nimitz Highway, EMS reported.

Honolulu Police Department and Harbor police officers responded to an aggravated assault case, according to HPD, which released no further details.

No other details were immediately available.

