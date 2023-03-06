Downed tree closes section of Vineyard Boulevard

UPDATE: 2:10 p.m.

State Department of Transportation officials said eastbound lanes of Vineyard Boulevard are now open as crews continue to work on removing a large tree that fell onto the roadway this morning.

Westbound lanes of Vineyard between Nuuanu Avenue and Aala Street remain closed, officials said.

PREVIOUS COVERAGE

A toppled tree and light pole at the corner of Maunakea Street and Vineyard Boulevard outside Foster Botanical Gardens prompted road closures today.

According to a police alert, Vineyard Boulevard is temporarily closed in both directions between Nuuanu Avenue and Aala Street due to a downed tree.

Foster Botanical Gardens Director Joshlyn Sand told the Honolulu Star-Advertiser the Triplochiton tree from Africa that fell was 60 years old. Crews were seen this morning working to remove the downed tree.

Motorists are advised to avoid the area and use alternate routes.

No injuries were reported.