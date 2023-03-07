2 rescued after visitor tips over in kayak near Mokulua Islands

Two people were rescued from the water at the back of the Mokulua Islands this evening after a visitor from France who was kayaking in the area tipped over during windy conditions, the Honolulu Emergency Services Department reported.

At around 5:50 p.m. Honolulu Ocean Safety received a call about the 30-year-old woman who was in “extreme distress” and was reportedly close to drowning. She had been attempting to kayak back to shore from the islands during “high winds” when she tipped over. She was not wearing a life jacket at the time and had been hanging onto a makeshift flotation device.

Lifeguards, via watercraft, were able to find the woman after a quick search despite having little information about the situation, HESD said.

She was taken to shore and given medical treatment, including oxygen. The woman had swallowed water, had multiple lacerations and suffered from extreme exhaustion. She was transported to an emergency room in serious condition by the Honolulu Emergency Medical Services.

After bringing the visitor back to shore, lifeguards returned to the scene to rescue a 26-year-old man who had been surfing in the area and tried to help the woman after she tipped over in the ocean.

He also suffered multiple lacerations but declined transport to a hospital.

Ocean Safety is reminding the public to check weather conditions before entering the ocean. It’s also urging the public to always carry a cell phone and not to hesitate calling 911 if someone is in trouble in the water.