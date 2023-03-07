Letter: Tinting hinders driver, pedestrian eye contact

Mahalo for supporting Honolulu Star-Advertiser. Enjoy this free story!

One of the pedestrian rules at a crosswalk is to make eye contact with the driver of a car prior to crossing the street, so you know the driver sees you. With the dark tint on the car windows, it’s impossible to see the drivers, much less their eyes.

With dusk or rainy days added to the mix, the risk is higher for the pedestrian to cross the street safely. Car drivers also encounter the danger of dark tint on car windows when trying to drive through a four-way stop or merge into traffic and not being able to see the driver of the oncoming car to determine if he notices their car.

Can the allowable tint on car windows be lightened so that the vehicle driver’s face can be seen as an additional way to keep both drivers and pedestrians safe?

Gayle Nakashima

Mililani

