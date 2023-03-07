comscore Letter: Tinting hinders driver, pedestrian eye contact | Honolulu Star-Advertiser
Letter: Tinting hinders driver, pedestrian eye contact

One of the pedestrian rules at a crosswalk is to make eye contact with the driver of a car prior to crossing the street, so you know the driver sees you. Read more

