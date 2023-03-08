comscore Power outage forces 3 Kohala schools to close for today | Honolulu Star-Advertiser
Power outage forces 3 Kohala schools to close for today

  • By Star-Advertiser staff
  • Today
  • Updated 6:49 am
High winds that caused a power outage have forced the closure of three schools in Kohala on Hawaii island today.

Kohala Elementary, Kohala Middle and Kohala High schools will be closed to students and staff, according to the state Department of Education. As of this morning, there is not yet an estimated time for power restoration.

The affected schools are notifying their school communities.

