Crash closes Kamehameha Highway near Waimea Bay, HPD says

Kamehameha Highway is closed in both directions near Waimea Bay this morning due to a motor vehicle accident, according to Honolulu police.
Motorists should expect delays and drive with caution, according to police. Tow trucks are on the way, HPD said at about 9:30 a.m.
This story will be update when more information becomes available.
