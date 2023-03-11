UConn rallies for win over Hawaii baseball team

Matt Garbowski hit the go-ahead RBI single in the top of the seventh inning to help UConn overcome a five-run deficit and beat Hawaii 13-8 tonight in the second of a four-game series at Les Murakami Stadium.

Kyson Donahue went 2-for-4 with three RBIs for the ‘Bows (7-5), who scored their runs on just five hits.

The two teams combined for 15 walks, six errors and three hit batters. Four of UConn’s six runs to take the lead were scored by runners who reached base via walk or error.

A throwing error by shortstop Jordan Donahue in the top of the seventh allowed two UConn runners to score to tie the game at 7-all.

Dominic Freeberger added a two-run single and Jake Studley drove in two more with a triple as UConn batted around in the ninth to score five times.

Hawaii’s bullpen gave up 10 runs on 15 hits in five innings.

UH used six pitchers in the game. The Huskies finished with 20 hits.

Tai Atkins (1-1) allowed three runs on a hit and two walks in in 2/3 innings of relief to take the loss for UH.

Devin Kirby (1-1) pitched the final 3 1/3 innings to earn the win for the Huskies (6-5).

The series continues Sunday with a day game at 1:05. Left-hander Harrison Bodendorf (1-0, 2.00 ERA) is expected to start for UH.