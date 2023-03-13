Ewa Beach man indicted in shooting of 3 men at party for baby

An Oahu grand jury has indicted an Ewa Beach man who allegedly shot his neighbor and two others at a party for the neighbor’s 2-month-old son on March 7.

Meynard Milan was indicted today on charges of first-degree attempted murder, three counts of second-degree attempted murder, and three counts of carrying or use of a firearm in the commission of a separate felony, the Honolulu Prosecutor’s Office said today. He is being held in lieu of $1 million bail.

Milan is charged in the shooting of Nazer Pitpit, who was hosting a party for his baby boy, Pitpit’s father-in-law Joel Felipe, and guest Joel Urmeneta.

The shooting occurred at 91-919 North Road, Unit E2. Police arrested Milan later that night in Unit D4 at the same street address.

According to a court document, Milan entered the back gate of Pitpit’s home and started shooting a revolver at Pitpit and his guests.

Milan said, “F—- you guys,” and shot Pitpit in the left cheek, according to what Pitpit told police.

Felipe was taken to the hospital in critical condition with face and neck injuries.

Urmeneta was shot twice in his right bicep and under his right armpit.

Urmeneta was in critical condition and Pitpit was in serious condition when they were taken to the hospital, police said in the court document.