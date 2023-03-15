Charges filed against Kaneohe gas station shooting suspect

The 30-year-old suspect in a Kaneohe gas station shooting has been charged with attempted murder and robbery, the Honolulu Police Department has reported.

Patrick Hanawahine was arrested Tuesday, HPD reported, and his bail has been set at $1 million.

Hanawahine allegedly approached a 46-year-old man Thursday evening at a gas station at Windward City Shopping Center in Kaneohe and demanded money from him. While trying to flee, Hanawahine allegedly shot at the man several times.

He has been charged with second-degree attempted murder, first-degree robbery and various firearm charges, including carrying or possessing a loaded firearm on a public highway.

Court records show that Hanawahine was convicted of second-degree terroristic threatening in 2018 in a plea deal after originally being charged with first-degree robbery. An indictment accused him of using a dangerous instrument or simulated firearm and force during a theft.

In 2012 he was found guilty for second-degree theft and second-degree robbery in two separate cases.