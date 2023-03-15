comscore No tsunami threat to Hawaii after earthquake near Kermadec Islands | Honolulu Star-Advertiser
No tsunami threat to Hawaii after earthquake near Kermadec Islands

  • By Star-Advertiser staff
  • Today
There is no tsunami threat to Hawaii following a 7.1-magnitude earthquake this afternoon near the Kermadec Islands.

The Pacific Tsunami Warning Center said “a destructive Pacific-wide tsunami is not expected and there is no tsunami threat to Hawaii.”

