Warning sirens to be tested around Oahu on Thursday and Friday

New and upgraded warning sirens on Oahu are scheduled to be tested by the Hawaii Emergency Management Agency within the next 48 hours — but the public shouldn’t worry when it hears the sirens.

HI-EMA said in a news release Tuesday that the tests are scheduled at six locations on the island for Thursday and Friday between 9 a.m. and 4 p.m. The neighborhoods that will be affected are Waianae, Nuuanu-Punchbowl, Hawaii Kai and Kaneohe.

The agency said the tests, which will usually last 30 to 60 minutes, will sound various alert tones that can be heard in surrounding areas, but the public won’t need to take any action.

“Siren modernization work helps keep Hawaii’s alert and warning system ready for all the hazards that our State faces, so we are grateful to the Legislature for supporting the effort,” said HI-EMA Administrator James Barros in a statement. “These tests help ensure that the new gear is working correctly as part of the statewide network.”

People within a mile of the test sites will hear short bursts of various siren tones, including steady tones, high-low tones and tamper warnings.

There are 400 sirens in Hawaii’s All-Hazard Statewide Outdoor Warning System used to alert the public during hazardous events like tsunamis or hurricanes. The equipment being tested this week will include new siren locations, relocations of existing sirens and upgraded equipment.

State and local government officials have been informed that the tests are scheduled, and social media messages will include reminders the day of the testing, HI-EMA said.

The specific locations of the sirens that will be tested are:

>> Waianae High School in Waianae

>> Booth District Park in Nuuanu-Punchbowl

>> Maunalua Bay Beach Park in Hawaii Kai

>> Keapuka neighborhood in Kaneohe

>> Kapunahala Elementary School in Kaneohe

>> Laenani Beach Park in Kaneohe