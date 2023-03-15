Hawaii Grown Notebook: Baseball, softball, golf, wrestling and more

Mahalo for supporting Honolulu Star-Advertiser. Enjoy this free story!

Nu’u Contrades, Saint Louis ’22: The Arizona State freshman third baseman finished 5-for-10 with a homer, two runs scored and four RBIs in a three-game sweep of UC Davis over the weekend. Read more

BASEBALL

>> Nu’u Contrades, Saint Louis ’22: The Arizona State freshman third baseman finished 5-for-10 with a homer, two runs scored and four RBIs in a three-game sweep of UC Davis over the weekend.

>> Kodey Shojinaga, Mid-Pacific ’22: The Kansas freshman third baseman belted his third homer of the season in a 10-6 loss to Michigan State on Saturday and finished 3-for-6 with two runs and two RBIs in two games in the First Pitch Invitational.

>> Maui Ahuna, Hilo ’20: The Kansas junior shortstop hit two homers and walked three times in five plate appearances while scoring five runs and driving in five in a 23-4 win over Morehead State on Friday in the opener of a three-game series. Ahuna added a two-run homer in the series finale on Saturday and finished the three games 4-for-10 with seven runs and seven RBIs.

>> Kalae Harrison, Punahou ’20: The N.C. State junior second baseman finished 3-for-5 with a walk, two doubles, a run scored and two RBIs to help the Wolfpack avoid a series sweep with a 14-4 win over Miami on Sunday.

>> Trayden Tamiya, Waiakea ’18: The Air Force senior second baseman hit .333 (4-for-12) with a double and two RBIs as the Falcons lost two of three to New Mexico over the weekend.

>> Jake Tsukada, Punahou ’19: The Portland junior second baseman finished 5-for-14 with four walks, three stolen bases, four runs scored and five RBIs to help the Pilots win three of four over Niagara over the weekend.

>> Konnor Palmeira, Kamehameha-Maui ’20: The Cal State Bakersfield junior first baseman finished 5-for-11 with a double, a walk, two runs scored and two RBIs as the Roadrunners lost all three games to Ohio State over the weekend.

WOMEN’S GOLF

>> Myah McDonald, Mid-Pacific ’20: The New Mexico junior closed with a 2-under 70 to finish in a tie for seventh place at 4 under Sunday at the Clover Cup in Mesa, Ariz. McDonald earned her second consecutive top-10 finish after winning her first collegiate tournament three weeks ago.

>> Lana Calibuso-Kwee, Baldwin ’21: The Texas A&M sophomore opened the Clover Cup tied for the lead after shooting 69 in the opening round and finished in a tie for 16th place at even-par 216.

>> Leia Chung, Leilehua ’22: The Boise State freshman closed with a 1-over 73 to finish in a tie for 14th place at 7 over Saturday at the Pizza Hut Lady Thunderbird Invitational in St. George, Utah.

>> Mari Nakamura, Punahou ’20: The Portland State sophomore finished in a tie for 25th place at 11 over at the Pizza Hut Lady Thunderbird Invitational.

SOFTBALL

>> Primrose Aholelei, Kaiser ’19: The Texas A&M-Corpus Christi junior right-hander tossed a no-hitter with two walks and 10 strikeouts in a 1-0 victory over Prairie View A&M on March 7 in the first game of a doubleheader. Aholelei (8-6, 1.95 ERA) has thrown nine complete games this season with three shutouts. She’s struck out at least 10 in a game three times.

>> Gigi Araki, Leilehua ’20: The UC Riverside junior hit a grand slam to complete a doubleheader sweep of Columbia on Monday and finished the two games 2-for-4 with a walk and three runs scored.

WOMEN’S TRACK AND FIELD

>> Saydee Aganus, Kamehameha-Hawaii ’18: The Army senior finished second in the 100-meter hurdles with a time of 14.11 seconds at the Ben Brown Invite hosted by Cal State Fullerton on Saturday.

>> Maiya Fujiwara, Punahou ’19: The Santa Clara senior posted a personal best in the women’s 1-mile run, finishing in 5:10.79 to place fifth at the WCCAA Meet on Saturday.

>> Kaylee Volner, Seabury Hall ’22: The Santa Clara freshman placed ninth in the women’s 1-mile run with a personal-best time of 5:23.49 at the WCCAA Meet.

MEN’S VOLLEYBALL

>> Ryan Wilcox, Punahou ’18: The UC Santa Barbara senior outside hitter tied for game-high honors with 14 kills and added four digs, a block assist and an ace in a four-set loss to Long Beach State on Friday. Wilcox hit .381 with a game-high 20 kills and 17 digs with two aces and a solo block in a five-set loss to the 49ers on Saturday.

>> Noa Haine, Punahou ’21: The Brigham Young sophomore setter finished with 41 assists, 11 digs, three block assists and a kill in a four-set win over Ohio State on Friday and added 38 assists, two kills, two digs, two block assists and a solo block in a five-set win over the Buckeyes on Saturday.

WOMEN’S WRESTLING

>> Ira Navarro, Lahainaluna ’18: The Providence senior became the school’s first-ever national champion, winning at 101 pounds at the NAIA Wrestling Championships on Saturday. Navarro, who finished sixth last year in the same weight class, went 18-2 this season, culminating in a 10-0 decision in the final.

>> Erin Hikiji, Mililani ’22: The Providence freshman lost to Navarro in the 101-pound final at the NAIA Wrestling Championships. Hikiji finished her season 33-5.

>> Alana Vivas, Kamehameha ’19: The Menlo (Calif.) senior advanced to the final at 123 pounds before losing to the No. 1 seed to finish runner-up at the NAIA Wrestling Championships.

———

Compiled by Billy Hull, Star-Advertiser. To submit an athlete for publication email: bhull@staradvertiser.com.