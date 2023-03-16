Man, 49, critically injured in Kalihi hit-and-run

A 49-year-old man was critically injured when the bicycle he was riding was struck by an unknown vehicle in a hit-and-run collision in Kalihi Wednesday night.
The crash occurred on North King Street in Kalihi around 11:10 p.m., according to Honolulu police. The bicyclist was traveling westbound when he was struck by a vehicle which continued westbound without stopping or rendering aid, police said.
The bicyclist sustained injuries to his head and leg and was treated and transported to a hospital in critical condition, according to Emergency Medical Services.
It is unknown if speed, alcohol or drugs are factors in the collision.
By participating in online discussions you acknowledge that you have agreed to the Terms of Service. An insightful discussion of ideas and viewpoints is encouraged, but comments must be civil and in good taste, with no personal attacks. If your comments are inappropriate, you may be banned from posting. Report comments if you believe they do not follow our guidelines.
Having trouble with comments? Learn more here.