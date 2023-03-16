Man, 49, critically injured in Kalihi hit-and-run

A 49-year-old man was critically injured when the bicycle he was riding was struck by an unknown vehicle in a hit-and-run collision in Kalihi Wednesday night.

The crash occurred on North King Street in Kalihi around 11:10 p.m., according to Honolulu police. The bicyclist was traveling westbound when he was struck by a vehicle which continued westbound without stopping or rendering aid, police said.

The bicyclist sustained injuries to his head and leg and was treated and transported to a hospital in critical condition, according to Emergency Medical Services.

It is unknown if speed, alcohol or drugs are factors in the collision.