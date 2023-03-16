Witnesses sought after man found with fatal injuries in Ward area

Honolulu police are looking for witnesses after the body of a 61-year-old man was found with fatal injuries in the Ward area this morning.

CrimeStoppers and the Honolulu Police Department said that a passerby, at around 6 a.m., discovered an “unresponsive male with fatal injuries” at the intersection of Captain Cook Avenue at Emerson Street.

The man, identified as 61-year-old David Dodd, was later pronounced dead by the Honolulu Emergency Medical Services.

Anyone with information about the case can call CrimeStoppers at 808-955-8300. The public can also send anonymous web tips to www.honolulucrimestoppers.org or via the P3 Tips app.