Witnesses sought after man found with fatal injuries in Ward area

Honolulu police are looking for witnesses after the body of a 61-year-old man was found with fatal injuries in the Ward area this morning.
CrimeStoppers and the Honolulu Police Department said that a passerby, at around 6 a.m., discovered an “unresponsive male with fatal injuries” at the intersection of Captain Cook Avenue at Emerson Street.
The man, identified as 61-year-old David Dodd, was later pronounced dead by the Honolulu Emergency Medical Services.
Anyone with information about the case can call CrimeStoppers at 808-955-8300. The public can also send anonymous web tips to www.honolulucrimestoppers.org or via the P3 Tips app.
By participating in online discussions you acknowledge that you have agreed to the Terms of Service. An insightful discussion of ideas and viewpoints is encouraged, but comments must be civil and in good taste, with no personal attacks. If your comments are inappropriate, you may be banned from posting. Report comments if you believe they do not follow our guidelines.
Having trouble with comments? Learn more here.