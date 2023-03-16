Scoreboard | Sports Scoreboard – March 16, 2023 Today Updated 9:53 p.m. Mahalo for supporting Honolulu Star-Advertiser. Enjoy this free story! The Star-Advertiser welcomes results of most events. Contact us promptly after games to ensure coverage. >> Call: 529-4321 / 529-4322. Read more Mahalo for reading the Honolulu Star-Advertiser! You're reading a premium story. Read the full story with our Print & Digital Subscription. Subscribe Now Read this story for free: Watch an ad or complete a survey Log In Already a subscriber? Log in now to continue reading this story. Activate Digital Account Print subscriber but without online access? Activate your Digital Account now. CALENDAR Today BASEBALL ILH: Maryknoll vs. Saint Louis, 3 p.m. at Ala Wai Field; Punahou at Mid-Pacific, 3:30 p.m.; ‘Iolani vs. Pac-Five, 3:30 p.m. at Central Oahu Regional Park field No. 1; Kamehameha vs. Damien, 3:30 p.m. at Goeas Field. SOFTBALL College: doubleheader, Emporia State (Kan.) vs. Hawaii Pacific, 1 p.m. and 3:30 p.m. at Howard A. Okita Field. VOLLEYBALL ILH Varsity III boys: Christian Academy vs. Island Pacific, 6 p.m. at Hawaiian Mission. OIA East boys: Kahuku at Kaiser. First match starts at 5 p.m. OIA West boys: Waianae at Leilehua; Radford at Waialua; Kapolei at Campbell. First matches start at 5 p.m. WATER POLO ILH girls: Varsity I, Kamehameha at ‘Iolani, 6:15 p.m. Varsity II, Kamehameha at ‘Iolani, 5 p.m. FRIDAY BASEBALL OIA West: Mililani at Leilehua, 3 p.m. SOFTBALL Big West: UC Santa Barbara vs. Hawaii, 6 p.m. at Rainbow Wahine Softball Stadium. OIA Division II: Kahuku at McKinley, 3 p.m. VOLLEYBALL Big West men: Long Beach State vs. Hawaii, 7 p.m. at SimpliFi Arena at Stan Sheriff Center. ILH Varsity I boys: Mid-Pacific at ‘Iolani; Punahou at Kamehameha. Matches start at 6 p.m. ILH Varsity II boys: Maryknoll at Hanalani; University at Saint Louis; Punahou II at Damien. Matches start at 6 p.m. WATER POLO College women: USC vs. Hawaii, 6 p.m. at Duke Kahanamoku Aquatic Complex. ILH girls: Varsity I, Mid-Pacific at ‘Iolani, 6:15 p.m. Varsity II, Mid-Pacific at ‘Iolani, 5 p.m.; Kamehameha at Punahou, 6 p.m. SOFTBALL PacWest At Vulcan Softball Field Tuesday Hawaii Hilo 4, Azusa Pacific 2. W—Malia Risdall. L—Katie Korstrom. Leading hitters—Hilo: Dyoni Garcia 2-3, HR, 2 RBIs; Brandee Chinen 2 runs. AP: Caitlin DeCanio 3-3, 2b. Hawaii Hilo 5, Azusa Pacific 2. W—Alexis Lacy. L—Sydnie Sahhar. Leading hitters—Hilo: Lexie Tilton 2-4; Trinity Favela 2-3; Klara Cejkova-Kolaci 2-3, 2b, 2 RBIs; Rayna-Marie White 2-3. AP: Izzy Rivera HR; Kinsey Erickson 2-2, 2b; Jaelah Burrell 2b. Monday Azusa Pacific 8, Hawaii Hilo 6. W—Liz Phillips. L—Malia Risdall. Leading hitters—AP: Bella Fraser 2-5, 2b; Izzy Rivera 2 RBIs; Katie Korstrom 2-3, 2 runs; Mia Alvarez 2-4, 3b, 4 RBIs; Kinsey Erickson 2 runs. Hilo: Lexie Tilton HR, 2 runs; Chloe Domingo 2b, 2 RBIs; Makena Nera 2-4; Trinity Favela 2b. Hawaii Hilo 8, Azusa Pacific 0, 5 inn. W—Alexis Lacy. L—Sydnie Sahhar. Leading hitters—Hilo: Lexie Tilton 2-3, 3b, 2 RBIs; Dyoni Garcia 2-2, 2b, 2 runs; Brandee Chinen 2-3; Klara Cejkova-Kolaci 2 runs; Rayna-Marie White 2 RBIs. AP: Bella Fraser 2b. ILH Wednesday Varsity I At Sand Island Field Punahou 19, Maryknoll 14, 6 inn. W—Paige Brunn. L—Karlie Espinoza. Leading hitters—Pun: Aliya Hashimoto 2 runs; Taryn Ho 2-4, 2b, HR, 3 runs, 5 RBIs; Shonty Passi 2-4, 2b, 3 runs; Austin Kinney 2-4, HR, 2 runs, 2 RBIs; Lexi Hinahara 2 runs; Sydney Capello 2-5, HR, 2 runs, 3 RBIs; Shayla Yamashita HR, 2 runs, 3 RBIs. Mary: Jenna Sniffen 2-3, 2b, HR, 3 runs, 5 RBIs; Briana Sarae 3-4, 2 RBIs; Palehua Silva 3-4, HR, 2 RBIs; Marley Spencer HR, 2 runs, 3 RBIs; Ciana Kamisato 2 runs; Kasi Cruz 2-4; Dylan Neves 2-3, 2 runs. At McKinley Kamehameha 10, Mid-Pacific 0, 5 inn. W—Jordyn Blackstad. L—Daynna Mekaru. Leading hitters—KS: Mariah Antoque 2 runs; Nevaeh Telles 3-3, 2b, 2 RBIs; Marley Espiau HR, 3 RBIs; Kainani Jacang 2 runs; Miquela Leopoldo HR, 2 runs. Makua Alii Wednesday Lokahi 16, Na Kahuna 3 Makules 9, Yankees 8 Aikane 17, Hawaiians 5 Golden Eagles 12, Waipio 6 Hui Ohana 14, Firehouse 9 Action 18, Fat Katz 10 Ho’O Ikaika 22, Sons Of Hawaii 11 Kupuna Kane 16, Na Pueo 12 Bad Company 27, Islanders 14 Zen 20, Sportsmen 18 P.H. Shipyard 7, Go Deep 0 WATER POLO ILH Tuesday Girls Varsity I Punahou 5, Mid-Pacific 0. Goal scorers— Allison Kauahi 2, Holly Chong-Gangl, Hudson Geier, Synnove Robinson. Girls Varsity II Punahou 9, Mid-Pacific 5. Goal scorers—Pun: Bella Nicolai 6, Dominique Garcia 3. MPI: Leina Sunada 3, Jillian Price, Tiffany Wong. VOLLEYBALL OIA East Wednesday Boys Varsity Roosevelt def. Kalaheo 25-12, 25-6, 25-14 Castle def. Farrington 25-17, 25-19, 25-21 Kalani def. McKinley 25-20, 25-17, 10-25, 26-27, 15-5 Kailua def. Kaimuki, 25-16, 23-25, 17-25, 25-16, 25-10 Boys JV Roosevelt def. Kalaheo 17-21, 21-12, 15-7 Castle def. Farrington 20-21, 21-20, 15-8 Kalani def. McKinley 21-13, 21-17 OIA West Wednesday Boys Varsity Waipahu def. Pearl City 25-14, 27-25, 19-25, 26-28, 15-6 Boys JV Waipahu def. Pearl City 21-12, 21-15 Tuesday Boys Varsity Mililani def. Radford 25-14, 25-14, 25-21 Boys JV Radford def. Mililani 18-21, 21-15, 15-11 BASEBALL OIA East Wednesday At Kaiser Castle 5, Kaiser 3. W—Jesse Reppuhn. L—Jesse Shinagawa. S—#19. Leading hitters—Cast: R. Yoshikawa 2-3. 2 2bs; Reppuhn 2b. Kais: Taylin Oana 3-4; Shinagawa 2b, 2 runs. At Stevenson Intermediate field Roosevelt 12, Farrington 2, 6 inn. W—Nathaniel Kurano. L—Jakob Soriano. Leading hitters—Roos: Kila Texeira 2-4, 3b; Kaydenn Uyeda 3-4, 2 2bs, 2 runs; Tokujiro Wada-Goode 3-3, 2b, 2 RBIs; Ayden Revera 2 runs; Brayden Higa 2-3, 2 runs; Brett Kondo 2-3, 2b, 4 RBIs; Bryson Rubio 2 RBIs. Farr: Cade Nagamine 2-3, 2b, 3b. At Moanalua Moanalua 8, Kalani 1. W—D. Pagente. L—Cameron Kobayashi. Leading hitters—Moan: Connor Dempsey 2-3, 2 runs; Colby Casinas 2-3, 2 2bs; Kaiden Sonoda-Fukumoto 2-3, 2b, 3 RBIs; Brandon Deth 2b. Kaln: Noa Dane Fujitani 2-4; Jase Fujikawa 2-4; Kobayashi 2b. OIA West Wednesday At Pearl City Campbell 9, Pearl City 1. W—Hunter Lindsey. L—Jayden Mizuno. Leading hitters—Camp: Dayton Lorenzo 2-4, 2 runs; Kayne Carlos 2 runs; Xavier Streadbeck 3-3, 2b, 2 runs, 3 RBIs; Shaveh Sarono 3-4, 2 2bs, 2 RBIs; Julius Guanio 2 RBIs. PC: Jayson Au Hoy 2-3, 2b, 3b. At Nanakuli Nanakuli 1, Aiea 0. W—Donald Kapaku Jr. L—Aiden Yoshida. Leading hitter—Nan: Dallas Alapai 3-3, 3b. At Kapolei Leilehua 8, Kapolei 3. W—Bryden Takayama. L—Matt Kapololu. At Kapolei Leilehua 8, Kapolei 3. W—Bryden Takayama. L—Matt Kapololu. Leading hitters—Lei: Titan Pasco 2-4, 2 runs; Takayama 2-3; Ryden Sasaki 3-4, 2 RBIs; Pono Arindain 3b, 2 RBIs.