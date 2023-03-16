Scoreboard – March 16, 2023

Mahalo for supporting Honolulu Star-Advertiser. Enjoy this free story!

The Star-Advertiser welcomes results of most events. Contact us promptly after games to ensure coverage. >> Call: 529-4321 / 529-4322. Read more

CALENDAR

Today

BASEBALL

ILH: Maryknoll vs. Saint Louis, 3 p.m. at Ala Wai Field; Punahou at Mid-Pacific, 3:30 p.m.; ‘Iolani vs. Pac-Five, 3:30 p.m. at Central Oahu Regional Park field No. 1; Kamehameha vs. Damien, 3:30 p.m. at Goeas Field.

SOFTBALL

College: doubleheader, Emporia State (Kan.) vs. Hawaii Pacific, 1 p.m. and 3:30 p.m. at Howard A. Okita Field.

VOLLEYBALL

ILH Varsity III boys: Christian Academy vs. Island Pacific, 6 p.m. at Hawaiian

Mission.

OIA East boys: Kahuku at Kaiser. First match starts at 5 p.m.

OIA West boys: Waianae at Leilehua; Radford at Waialua; Kapolei at Campbell. First matches start at 5 p.m.

WATER POLO

ILH girls: Varsity I, Kamehameha at ‘Iolani, 6:15 p.m. Varsity II, Kamehameha at ‘Iolani, 5 p.m.

FRIDAY

BASEBALL

OIA West: Mililani at Leilehua, 3 p.m.

SOFTBALL

Big West: UC Santa Barbara vs. Hawaii, 6 p.m. at Rainbow Wahine Softball

Stadium.

OIA Division II: Kahuku at McKinley, 3 p.m.

VOLLEYBALL

Big West men: Long Beach State vs.

Hawaii, 7 p.m. at SimpliFi Arena at Stan Sheriff Center.

ILH Varsity I boys: Mid-Pacific at ‘Iolani; Punahou at Kamehameha. Matches start at 6 p.m.

ILH Varsity II boys: Maryknoll at Hanalani; University at Saint Louis; Punahou II at Damien. Matches start at 6 p.m.

WATER POLO

College women: USC vs. Hawaii, 6 p.m. at Duke Kahanamoku Aquatic Complex.

ILH girls: Varsity I, Mid-Pacific at

‘Iolani, 6:15 p.m. Varsity II, Mid-Pacific at

‘Iolani, 5 p.m.; Kamehameha at Punahou,

6 p.m.

SOFTBALL

PacWest

At Vulcan Softball Field

Tuesday

Hawaii Hilo 4, Azusa Pacific 2.

W—Malia Risdall. L—Katie Korstrom.

Leading hitters—Hilo: Dyoni Garcia 2-3, HR, 2 RBIs; Brandee Chinen 2 runs. AP: Caitlin DeCanio 3-3, 2b.

Hawaii Hilo 5, Azusa Pacific 2.

W—Alexis Lacy. L—Sydnie Sahhar.

Leading hitters—Hilo: Lexie Tilton 2-4; Trinity Favela 2-3; Klara Cejkova-Kolaci 2-3, 2b, 2 RBIs; Rayna-Marie White 2-3. AP: Izzy Rivera HR; Kinsey Erickson 2-2, 2b; Jaelah Burrell 2b.

Monday

Azusa Pacific 8, Hawaii Hilo 6. W—Liz Phillips. L—Malia Risdall.

Leading hitters—AP: Bella Fraser 2-5, 2b; Izzy Rivera 2 RBIs; Katie Korstrom 2-3, 2 runs; Mia Alvarez 2-4, 3b, 4 RBIs; Kinsey Erickson 2 runs. Hilo: Lexie Tilton HR, 2 runs; Chloe Domingo 2b, 2 RBIs; Makena Nera 2-4; Trinity Favela 2b.

Hawaii Hilo 8, Azusa Pacific 0, 5 inn. W—Alexis Lacy. L—Sydnie Sahhar.

Leading hitters—Hilo: Lexie Tilton 2-3, 3b, 2 RBIs; Dyoni Garcia 2-2, 2b, 2 runs; Brandee Chinen 2-3; Klara Cejkova-Kolaci 2 runs; Rayna-Marie White 2 RBIs. AP: Bella Fraser 2b.

ILH

Wednesday

Varsity I

At Sand Island Field

Punahou 19, Maryknoll 14, 6 inn. W—Paige Brunn. L—Karlie Espinoza.

Leading hitters—Pun: Aliya Hashimoto 2 runs; Taryn Ho 2-4, 2b, HR, 3 runs, 5 RBIs; Shonty Passi 2-4, 2b, 3 runs; Austin Kinney 2-4, HR, 2 runs, 2 RBIs; Lexi Hinahara 2 runs; Sydney Capello 2-5, HR, 2 runs, 3 RBIs; Shayla Yamashita HR, 2 runs, 3 RBIs. Mary: Jenna Sniffen 2-3, 2b, HR, 3 runs, 5 RBIs; Briana Sarae 3-4, 2 RBIs; Palehua Silva 3-4, HR, 2 RBIs; Marley Spencer HR, 2 runs, 3 RBIs; Ciana Kamisato 2 runs; Kasi Cruz 2-4; Dylan Neves 2-3, 2 runs.

At McKinley

Kamehameha 10, Mid-Pacific 0, 5 inn. W—Jordyn Blackstad. L—Daynna Mekaru.

Leading hitters—KS: Mariah Antoque 2 runs; Nevaeh Telles 3-3, 2b, 2 RBIs; Marley Espiau HR, 3 RBIs; Kainani Jacang 2 runs; Miquela Leopoldo HR, 2 runs.

Makua Alii

Wednesday

Lokahi 16, Na Kahuna 3

Makules 9, Yankees 8

Aikane 17, Hawaiians 5

Golden Eagles 12, Waipio 6

Hui Ohana 14, Firehouse 9

Action 18, Fat Katz 10

Ho’O Ikaika 22, Sons Of Hawaii 11

Kupuna Kane 16, Na Pueo 12

Bad Company 27, Islanders 14

Zen 20, Sportsmen 18

P.H. Shipyard 7, Go Deep 0

WATER POLO

ILH

Tuesday

Girls Varsity I

Punahou 5, Mid-Pacific 0. Goal scorers—

Allison Kauahi 2, Holly Chong-Gangl,

Hudson Geier, Synnove Robinson.

Girls Varsity II

Punahou 9, Mid-Pacific 5. Goal scorers—Pun: Bella Nicolai 6, Dominique Garcia 3. MPI: Leina Sunada 3, Jillian Price, Tiffany Wong.

VOLLEYBALL

OIA East

Wednesday

Boys Varsity

Roosevelt def. Kalaheo 25-12, 25-6, 25-14

Castle def. Farrington 25-17, 25-19, 25-21

Kalani def. McKinley 25-20, 25-17, 10-25, 26-27, 15-5

Kailua def. Kaimuki, 25-16, 23-25, 17-25, 25-16, 25-10

Boys JV

Roosevelt def. Kalaheo 17-21, 21-12, 15-7

Castle def. Farrington 20-21, 21-20, 15-8

Kalani def. McKinley 21-13, 21-17

OIA West

Wednesday

Boys Varsity

Waipahu def. Pearl City 25-14, 27-25,

19-25, 26-28, 15-6

Boys JV

Waipahu def. Pearl City 21-12, 21-15

Tuesday

Boys Varsity

Mililani def. Radford 25-14, 25-14, 25-21

Boys JV

Radford def. Mililani 18-21, 21-15, 15-11

BASEBALL

OIA East

Wednesday

At Kaiser

Castle 5, Kaiser 3. W—Jesse Reppuhn. L—Jesse Shinagawa. S—#19.

Leading hitters—Cast: R. Yoshikawa 2-3. 2 2bs; Reppuhn 2b. Kais: Taylin Oana 3-4; Shinagawa 2b, 2 runs.

At Stevenson Intermediate field

Roosevelt 12, Farrington 2, 6 inn. W—Nathaniel Kurano. L—Jakob Soriano.

Leading hitters—Roos: Kila Texeira 2-4, 3b; Kaydenn Uyeda 3-4, 2 2bs, 2 runs; Tokujiro Wada-Goode 3-3, 2b, 2 RBIs; Ayden Revera 2 runs; Brayden Higa 2-3, 2 runs; Brett Kondo 2-3, 2b, 4 RBIs; Bryson Rubio 2 RBIs. Farr: Cade Nagamine 2-3, 2b, 3b.

At Moanalua

Moanalua 8, Kalani 1. W—D. Pagente. L—Cameron Kobayashi.

Leading hitters—Moan: Connor Dempsey 2-3, 2 runs; Colby Casinas 2-3, 2 2bs; Kaiden Sonoda-Fukumoto 2-3, 2b, 3 RBIs; Brandon Deth 2b. Kaln: Noa Dane Fujitani 2-4; Jase Fujikawa 2-4;

Kobayashi 2b.

OIA West

Wednesday

At Pearl City

Campbell 9, Pearl City 1. W—Hunter Lindsey. L—Jayden Mizuno.

Leading hitters—Camp: Dayton Lorenzo 2-4, 2 runs; Kayne Carlos 2 runs; Xavier Streadbeck 3-3, 2b, 2 runs, 3 RBIs; Shaveh Sarono 3-4, 2 2bs, 2 RBIs; Julius Guanio 2 RBIs. PC: Jayson Au Hoy 2-3, 2b, 3b.

At Nanakuli

Nanakuli 1, Aiea 0. W—Donald Kapaku Jr. L—Aiden Yoshida.

Leading hitter—Nan: Dallas Alapai 3-3, 3b.

At Kapolei

Leilehua 8, Kapolei 3. W—Bryden Takayama. L—Matt Kapololu.

Leading hitters—Lei: Titan Pasco 2-4,

2 runs; Takayama 2-3; Ryden Sasaki 3-4,

2 RBIs; Pono Arindain 3b, 2 RBIs.