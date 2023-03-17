comscore Aggressive shark at Sandy Beach prompts warning signs | Honolulu Star-Advertiser
Top News

Aggressive shark at Sandy Beach prompts warning signs

  • By Star-Advertiser staff
  • Today
Honolulu Star-Advertiser logo
Unlimited access to premium stories for as low as $12.95 /mo.
Get It Now
  • STAR-ADVERTISER FILE A shark warning has been issued at Sandy Beach this afternoon after an “aggressive” 6- to 8-foot shark was observed in the Half Point line up.

    STAR-ADVERTISER FILE

    A shark warning has been issued at Sandy Beach this afternoon after an “aggressive” 6- to 8-foot shark was observed in the Half Point line up.

A shark warning has been issued at Sandy Beach this afternoon after an “aggressive” 6- to 8-foot shark was observed in the Half Point line up.

The City and County of Honolulu issued the warning at around 3:40 p.m. after the shark was observed at the popular bodysurfing and bodyboarding location.

Comments (0)

By participating in online discussions you acknowledge that you have agreed to the Terms of Service. An insightful discussion of ideas and viewpoints is encouraged, but comments must be civil and in good taste, with no personal attacks. If your comments are inappropriate, you may be banned from posting. Report comments if you believe they do not follow our guidelines.

Having trouble with comments? Learn more here.

Previous Story
Firefighters rescue injured woman near Koko Crater arch

Click here to see our full coverage of the coronavirus outbreak. Submit your coronavirus news tip.

Be the first to know
Get web push notifications from Star-Advertiser when the next breaking story happens — it's FREE! You just need a supported web browser.
Subscribe for this feature
Looking Back

Scroll Up