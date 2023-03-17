Aggressive shark at Sandy Beach prompts warning signs

A shark warning has been issued at Sandy Beach this afternoon after an “aggressive” 6- to 8-foot shark was observed in the Half Point line up.
The City and County of Honolulu issued the warning at around 3:40 p.m. after the shark was observed at the popular bodysurfing and bodyboarding location.
