Firefighters investigate cause of Mapunapuna warehouse blaze

Honolulu firefighters extinguished a large fire that broke out at a warehouse in Mapunapuna Thursday.

Nine units with more than 30 firefighters responded to a two-alarm fire at the 2700 block of Kilihau Street at about 6:40 p.m. Upon arrival, crews found smoke emanating from the side of the structure and flames on the rooftop, the Honolulu Fire Department said.

Firefighters brought the fire under control shortly before 7:30 p.m. and extinguished it 10 minutes later. No injuries were reported.

The fire department noted there were no individuals in the structure at the time of the blaze.

The cause of the fire is under investigation and a damage estimate has yet to be determined.