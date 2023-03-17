comscore Firefighters rescue injured woman near Koko Crater arch | Honolulu Star-Advertiser
Firefighters rescue injured woman near Koko Crater arch

  • By Star-Advertiser staff
  • Today
Honolulu firefighters rescued a woman who suffered an injury while hiking near the Koko Crater arch in East Oahu today.

Firefighters responded to a 911 call of an injured hiker in her 60s near the arch, inland of Halona Blowhole, at about 8:15 a.m.

Crews found the woman and took her via the fire department’s Air 1 helicopter to a nearby landing zone, the Honolulu Fire Department said.

Honolulu Medical Services personnel treated her at the landing zone.

Looking Back

