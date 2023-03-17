Suspect arrested after allegedly kicking down door of Kaimuki shop

A 30-year-old man was arrested this morning after allegedly kicking down the glass door of a business in the Kaimuki area and taking merchandise from inside.
The Honolulu Police Department said the suspect allegedly entered the business at around 2:30 a.m. He was located, found in possession of the stolen merchandise and arrested for second-degree burglary at 4 a.m.
