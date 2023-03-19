Man, 60, bitten by shark in Anaehoomalu Bay off of Hawaii island

A 60-year-old man swimming about 200 yards offshore was bitten by a shark early this afternoon in Anaehoomalu Bay off of Hawaii island, but was able to make it on to a catamaran that was moored in the bay, according to the Hawaii County Fire Department.
The type of shark and its size is unknown.
The catamaran had a crew aboard that helped control the bleeding to his upper and lower extremities. A Jet Ski transported the man from the catamaran to the beach where the HFD personnel were waiting. He was treated and transported to North Hawaii Hospital with injuries to his left hand the back of his leg.
