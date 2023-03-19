comscore Motorcyclist in critical after hit-and-run on Kapiolani | Honolulu Star-Advertiser
Motorcyclist in critical after hit-and-run on Kapiolani

  • By Star-Advertiser staff
  • Today
  • Updated 11:31 am
A 26-year-old man is in critical condition following a hit-and-run along Kapiolani Boulevard on Saturday night.

Police said the crash between a motorcyclist and an unknown vehicle happened at about 11:12 p.m. Saturday.

Police said the 26-year-old man riding a motorcycle was traveling eastbound on Kapiolani Boulevard and Kona Iki Street when he was struck by an unidentified vehicle. The motorist fled the scene and was last seen heading eastbound on Kapiolani Boulevard, police said.

The man was taken to an area hospital in critical condition. He was not wearing a helmet at the time of the collision.

Police said it is unknown whether speed, drugs, or alcohol are factors in the collision at this time.

Witnesses are asked to contact HPD Traffic Division at 808-723-3413.

The investigation is ongoing.

