Ewa Beach man pleads not guilty in shooting at baby’s party

An Ewa Beach man pleaded not guilty today to first-degree attempted murder, three counts of second-degree attempted murder and three counts of firearms charges in the shooting of his neighbor and two others during a party earlier this month.

Suspect Meynard Milan is charged in the shooting of Nazer Pitpit, who was hosting a party for his baby boy, Pitpit’s father-in-law Joel Felipe, and guest Joel Urmeneta.

Milan was arraigned in Circuit Court this morning before Judge Christine Kuriyama, who confirmed bail at $1 million and a no-contact order filed on March 14 that prohibits him from contacting Pitpit, Felipe and Urmeneta, who were allegedly shot by Milan.

He is also ordered to stay away from Pitpit’s home at North Road in Ewa Beach, where the shooting occurred, as well as on Kino Street.

Milan was arrested at his home in the same building. He remains in custody at the Oahu Community Correctional Center.

His trial is set for May 29 before Judge Ronald Johnson.

Milan allegedly shot the men during a party for Pitpit’s 2-month-old son.

Pitpit was shot in the left cheek. His father-in-law Felipe was critically injured in the face and neck, and Urmeneta, a guest, was shot twice in the right bicep and armpit.