Car hits 10-year-old boy on bicycle in Ewa

A 10-year-old boy is serious condition after he was struck by a car while riding his bicycle this afternoon in the Ewa area.
The Honolulu Emergency Medical Services said the collision took place at around 2:20 p.m. near the intersection of Keaalii Place and Kahiuka Street.
Paramedics administered advanced life support for the child and transported him to an emergency room in serious condition.
By participating in online discussions you acknowledge that you have agreed to the Terms of Service. An insightful discussion of ideas and viewpoints is encouraged, but comments must be civil and in good taste, with no personal attacks. If your comments are inappropriate, you may be banned from posting. Report comments if you believe they do not follow our guidelines.
Having trouble with comments? Learn more here.