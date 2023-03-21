comscore Car hits 10-year-old boy on bicycle in Ewa | Honolulu Star-Advertiser
Car hits 10-year-old boy on bicycle in Ewa

  • By Star-Advertiser staff
  • Today
A 10-year-old boy is serious condition after he was struck by a car while riding his bicycle this afternoon in the Ewa area.

The Honolulu Emergency Medical Services said the collision took place at around 2:20 p.m. near the intersection of Keaalii Place and Kahiuka Street.

Paramedics administered advanced life support for the child and transported him to an emergency room in serious condition.

