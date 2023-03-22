These snappy cookies have a nutty flavor

Snappy and crumbly, these not-too-sweet cookies are the sort of treats that make you take a deep breath and slow down. Immediately lovable and layered with complex nutty, toasty and savory notes from black sesame, they’re great with tea. The slice-and-bake dough comes together entirely in a food processor (only one bowl to wash!) and can be refrigerated as a wrapped log for a few days before baking.

Black Sesame Shortbread

Ingredients:

• 3/4 cup/100 grams roasted black sesame seeds (see Tips)

• 1/3 cup/80 grams granulated sugar

• 3/4 teaspoon fine sea or table salt

• 1 cup/132 grams all-purpose flour

• 1/2 cup/114 grams cold unsalted butter, cut into small cubes

• 1 teaspoon pure vanilla extract

• 2 tablespoons white sesame seeds, for sprinkling

Directions:

In a food processor, process the black sesame seeds, sugar and salt until the mixture forms tiny clumps, about 3 minutes. The fat from the seeds should release, and the blend should go from the texture of wet sand to on the verge of becoming pasty. Scrape the bowl and add the flour. Pulse until the flour is evenly incorporated with the seeds into a sandy mixture.

Add the butter and vanilla, and pulse until the mixture goes from coarse crumbs to large clumps. Transfer to a sheet of plastic wrap and firmly squeeze, then roll into a 2-inch-diameter log. Wrap tightly and refrigerate until firm, at least 1 1/2 hours or up to 3 days.

When ready to bake, heat the oven to 350 degrees with racks in the top and bottom thirds of the oven. Line 2 baking sheets with parchment paper.

Cut the chilled log into 1/3-inch-thick slices and place on the prepared sheets, spacing 1/2 inch apart. If any bits of dough crumble off while slicing, pat them back into the rounds. Sprinkle the tops with the white sesame seeds.

Bake, switching the positions of the sheets halfway through, until the edges are brown and the tops golden brown, 18-20 minutes. Cool completely on the sheets on wire racks. The shortbread will keep in an airtight container for up to 5 days.

Total time: 45 minutes, plus chilling and cooling, makes about 24 cookies.

Tips:

Black sesame seeds, particularly ones from Japanese brands, are often sold toasted. If you can find only raw black sesame seeds, toast them by stirring them in a skillet over medium heat until fragrant and popping, about 2-3 minutes.

Cool completely before grinding. Taste the black sesame seeds before baking to make sure they’re not rancid; they should be nutty and delicious.