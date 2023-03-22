Downtown street to close for ‘Magnum P.I.’ stunt sequence

A portion of Mililani Street downtown will be closed Thursday for the filming of a stunt sequence for NBC’s “Magnum P.I.,” according to the Honolulu Film Office.

From 8:30 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. Thursday, Mililani Street will be closed between Queen and Merchant streets so television crews can work safely on the sequence, which involves a car exiting from a side courtyard of the King Kalakaua Building.

“Mililani Street is a lightly traveled Downtown street, mostly utilized by tour companies visiting the King Kamehameha Statue,” said Honolulu Film Commissioner Walea Constantinau in a news release. “On March 23rd, an alternative drop off and pick up zone will be put in effect on South King Street fronting Aliiolani Hale and the King Kamehameha Statue,”

It was not possible to safely have tour buses and stunt vehicles on the street at the same time, she said, thanking them for their kokua and understanding.

Drivers are asked to avoid the area if possible, take alternate routes and anticipate delays.

Public access to the U.S. Post Office parking lot, Merchant Street and to South King Street via Merchant Street will not be affected.

According to the Honolulu Film Office, Hawaii’s film industry generated an estimated $488 million in spending in the state while creating televisions shows like CBS’ “NCIS: Hawaii,” and “Magnum P.I.” and a variety of films and movies last year.