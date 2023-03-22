Flood advisory issued for Hawaii island

The National Weather Service has issued a flood advisory for the island of Hawaii due to excessive rainfall, effective until 3:15 p.m. today.
At 12:05 p.m., radar and automated rain gauges indicated heavy rain over the southeast side of Hawaii island. Rain was falling at a rate of 0.5 to 1.5 inches per hour.
Some locations that will experience flooding include Hawaiian Paradise Park, Wood Valley, Pahala, Hawaii Volcanoes National Park, Punaluu Beach, Kawa Flats, Volcano, Naalehu, Glenwood, Mountain View, Hawaiian Ocean View, Hawaiian Acres, Orchidland Estates, Pahoa, Waiohinu, Discovery Harbour, Hawaii Volcanoes Park Kahuku Unit, Fern Forest and Eden Roc.
Minor flooding on roads and in streams is possible, officials said, and the public should stay away from streams, drainage ditches and low-lying areas prone to flooding.
By participating in online discussions you acknowledge that you have agreed to the Terms of Service. An insightful discussion of ideas and viewpoints is encouraged, but comments must be civil and in good taste, with no personal attacks. If your comments are inappropriate, you may be banned from posting. Report comments if you believe they do not follow our guidelines.
Having trouble with comments? Learn more here.