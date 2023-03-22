comscore Flood advisory issued for Hawaii island | Honolulu Star-Advertiser
Top News

Flood advisory issued for Hawaii island

  • By Star-Advertiser staff
  • Today
Honolulu Star-Advertiser logo
Unlimited access to premium stories for as low as $12.95 /mo.
Get It Now

The National Weather Service has issued a flood advisory for the island of Hawaii due to excessive rainfall, effective until 3:15 p.m. today.

At 12:05 p.m., radar and automated rain gauges indicated heavy rain over the southeast side of Hawaii island. Rain was falling at a rate of 0.5 to 1.5 inches per hour.

Some locations that will experience flooding include Hawaiian Paradise Park, Wood Valley, Pahala, Hawaii Volcanoes National Park, Punaluu Beach, Kawa Flats, Volcano, Naalehu, Glenwood, Mountain View, Hawaiian Ocean View, Hawaiian Acres, Orchidland Estates, Pahoa, Waiohinu, Discovery Harbour, Hawaii Volcanoes Park Kahuku Unit, Fern Forest and Eden Roc.

Minor flooding on roads and in streams is possible, officials said, and the public should stay away from streams, drainage ditches and low-lying areas prone to flooding.

Comments (0)

By participating in online discussions you acknowledge that you have agreed to the Terms of Service. An insightful discussion of ideas and viewpoints is encouraged, but comments must be civil and in good taste, with no personal attacks. If your comments are inappropriate, you may be banned from posting. Report comments if you believe they do not follow our guidelines.

Having trouble with comments? Learn more here.

Previous Story
Downtown street to close for ‘Magnum P.I.’ stunt sequence

Click here to see our full coverage of the coronavirus outbreak. Submit your coronavirus news tip.

Be the first to know
Get web push notifications from Star-Advertiser when the next breaking story happens — it's FREE! You just need a supported web browser.
Subscribe for this feature
Looking Back

Scroll Up