Flood advisory issued for Hawaii island

The National Weather Service has issued a flood advisory for the island of Hawaii due to excessive rainfall, effective until 3:15 p.m. today.

At 12:05 p.m., radar and automated rain gauges indicated heavy rain over the southeast side of Hawaii island. Rain was falling at a rate of 0.5 to 1.5 inches per hour.

Some locations that will experience flooding include Hawaiian Paradise Park, Wood Valley, Pahala, Hawaii Volcanoes National Park, Punaluu Beach, Kawa Flats, Volcano, Naalehu, Glenwood, Mountain View, Hawaiian Ocean View, Hawaiian Acres, Orchidland Estates, Pahoa, Waiohinu, Discovery Harbour, Hawaii Volcanoes Park Kahuku Unit, Fern Forest and Eden Roc.

Minor flooding on roads and in streams is possible, officials said, and the public should stay away from streams, drainage ditches and low-lying areas prone to flooding.