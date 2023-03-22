Hawaii reports 513 new COVID-19 cases, 5 more deaths

The Hawaii Department of Health today reported 513 new COVID-19 infections over the past week, bringing the total number of cases since the start of the pandemic to 381,570.

Five more deaths were also reported, bringing the state’s coronavirus-related death toll to 1,854.

The state’s seven-day average of new COVID-19 cases, meanwhile, was reported at 66 a day, down from 74 a day reported on March 15. The state’s average positivity rate was at 5.2% compared with 4.2% the previous week.

The seven-day average is based on an earlier set of seven days (March 11 to 17) than the week-over-week infection count (March 14 to 20) because cases from the most recent three days may not have been reported yet.

Actual numbers are also estimated to be several times higher since these figures do not include unreported home test kit results.

The number of cases per 100,000 people in the state was at 5.1, about the same as 5.2 the previous week.

By island, there were 305 new cases reported on Oahu, 122 on Hawaii island, 47 on Maui, 29 on Kauai, and three on Molokai. Seven infections were reported for Hawaii residents out of state.

To date, 78.7% of Hawaii’s total population has completed the primary series of COVID vaccinations, according to the Health Department. A total of 297,940 residents, representing 26.6% of the state’s eligible population, has received the updated bivalent booster.

There are 52 patients with COVID in Hawaii hospitals today, according to the Healthcare Association of Hawaii, with two in intensive care. The average over the past seven days has been at 44 patients a day, down from 50 a day the previous week.