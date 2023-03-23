Oahu under flood watch; hail reported on island’s west side

Oahu is under a flood watch through this afternoon with heavy rains and thunderstorms expected to move over the islands, the National Weather Service said.

Lightning, thunder and hail struck Oahu overnight as the storm system reached the island.

“Several rounds of slow-moving heavy showers and thunderstorms are expected to move over Oahu from the south today, bringing periods of heavy rainfall to both leeward and windward communities,” forecasters said this morning.

“Flood prone roads and other low lying areas may be closed due to elevated runoff and overflowing streams,” they said. “Urban areas may receive more significant flooding and property damage due to rapid runoff.”

Forecasters urge the public not to cross fast-flowing water in a vehicle or on foot.

Early this morning the weather service said hail of about a quarter-inch in diameter was reported in Nanakuli and Wahiawa after midnight.

Thunderstorms and locally heavy showers are possible for all islands today but especially for Kauai and Oahu, forecasters said.

After today, they said, “light winds and humid conditions will prevail through Friday.”

“A drier and more settled trade wind weather pattern is expected as the weekend begins, with limited showers expected into early next week as trade winds gradually turn to the southeast and diminish Sunday and Monday,” the forecast said. “Light winds and increased moisture are anticipated again during the middle part of next week.”