Woman, 20, seriously injured after jumping into Maunawili Falls

A 20-year-old woman is in serious condition after jumping 40 feet into the water at Maunawili Falls this evening.

The Honolulu Emergency Medical Services said the incident took place at around 7 p.m. EMS said the woman jumped 40 to 45 feet into the water and “complained of back pain” afterward.

The Maunawili Falls Trail leads to the waterfall, where hikers can cliff jump into the water.

The portion of the trail that goes over private land is closed, according to the state of Hawaii. However, it said that hikers “can get to the trail via the Maunawili Trail to Maunawili Connector Trail to a short portion of the Maunawili Falls Trail that drops down to the falls itself.”