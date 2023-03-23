Woman, 38, shoots boyfriend in Waianae, Honolulu police say

Honolulu police arrested a 38-year-old woman after she allegedly shot her boyfriend in Waianae Wednesday.
The shooting occurred at a residence in the 87-1600 block of Farrington Highway shortly before 3:30 p.m.
Police said a woman used a firearm and shot her boyfriend in the left shoulder.
Honolulu Emergency Medical Services personnel treated the victim, described to be in his 40s, and took him in serious condition to a hospital.
Officers arrested the woman at the scene on suspicion of second-degree attempted murder.
