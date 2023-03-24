Lost hikers rescued from Aiea Loop Trail

A man and woman were rescued Thursday evening on the Aiea Loop Trail after getting lost on the hike.
The Honolulu Fire Department said it received a call about the hikers at around 6:30 p.m. Rescue personnel secured a landing zone for its Air 1 helicopter, which was able to make visual contact with the hikers at around 7 p.m.
The hikers, who were described as being in their mid-30s, were flown to the landing zone at around 7:30 p.m. with no injuries.
