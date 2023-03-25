9-year-old boy rescued after falling on Koko Crater Trail

A 9-year-old boy was rescued this morning by Honolulu Fire Department crews after becoming ill and falling on the Koko Crater Trail in Hawaii Kai.

HFD received a 911 call at 10:14 a.m. about the incident and dispatched five units, staffed with 16 personnel, to the scene, with the first unit arriving about 10 minutes later, according to an HFD news release. A team of rescuers proceeded up the trail on foot and arrived at the hiker’s location at 10:48 a.m. and checked his condition. HFD’s Air 1 helicopter dropped rescue personnel at the site to assist at 10:54 a.m.

The injured youngster was then flown via Air 1 to a nearby landing zone, with his medical care transferred to a Honolulu Emergency Medical Services ambulance crew at 11:15 a.m., the release said.