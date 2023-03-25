9-year-old boy rescued after falling on Koko Crater Trail

A 9-year-old boy was rescued this morning by Honolulu Fire Department crews after becoming ill and falling on the Koko Crater Trail in Hawaii Kai.
HFD received a 911 call at 10:14 a.m. about the incident and dispatched five units, staffed with 16 personnel, to the scene, with the first unit arriving about 10 minutes later, according to an HFD news release. A team of rescuers proceeded up the trail on foot and arrived at the hiker’s location at 10:48 a.m. and checked his condition. HFD’s Air 1 helicopter dropped rescue personnel at the site to assist at 10:54 a.m.
The injured youngster was then flown via Air 1 to a nearby landing zone, with his medical care transferred to a Honolulu Emergency Medical Services ambulance crew at 11:15 a.m., the release said.
By participating in online discussions you acknowledge that you have agreed to the Terms of Service. An insightful discussion of ideas and viewpoints is encouraged, but comments must be civil and in good taste, with no personal attacks. If your comments are inappropriate, you may be banned from posting. Report comments if you believe they do not follow our guidelines.
Having trouble with comments? Learn more here.