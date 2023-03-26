comscore HFD extinguishes fire inside Hauula home | Honolulu Star-Advertiser
HFD extinguishes fire inside Hauula home

  By Allison Schaefers aschaefers@staradvertiser.com
  Today
A single-story home in Hauula caught fire this morning, but no one was in the structure at the time, according to the Honolulu Fire Department in a statement.

HFD reported that they received a 911 call at 9:15 a.m. about a fire near 54-305 Kawaewae Way and responded with six units staffed with 22 personnel. The first unit arrived at the scene five minutes later to find smoke coming from the home.

Fire officials said firefighters launched an aggressive interior attack using firefighter-operated hoses called handlines. They also checked for fire in void spaces.

Firefighters had the fire under control at 9:27 a.m. and extinguished it at 9:49 a.m., according to a statement.

An HFD fire investigator will be working to determine the origin and cause of the blaze and damage estimates.

