Man seriously injured after 100-foot fall from ridge hike

A man described as 43 years old is in serious condition after he reportedly fell 100 feet from the ridge of Koolau Summit Trail, according to Honolulu Emergency Medical Services and the Honolulu Fire Department.

HFD received a 911 call at about 9:06 a.m. today for the injured hiker and sent four units staffed with 12 personnel. The first unit arrived to secure a landing zone at Kaneohe District Park.

A group of nine individuals was reportedly hiking for about two and a half hours when one man suffered an injury after falling approximately 100 feet from the ridge, HFD said.

Rescuers were dropped into the area by helicopter and arrived on the scene at 9:43 a.m. Rescuers conducted a medical assessment of the injured hiker, provided life support treatment and transported him to the landing zone, where EMS took over at 10:01 a.m.

EMS said the man suffered injuries to his head, back and arm, and was transported to an emergency room for further treatment.

No other details were immediately available.