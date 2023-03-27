2 moped riders injured in Moiliili hit-and-run

Two people were injured when a vehicle struck a moped at the intersection of South King and Isenberg streets just before noon and failed to stop, the Honolulu Police Department said.

The search is on for the hit-and-run suspect, possibly driving a white van and last seen traveling north on Isenberg Street, police said.

A 21-year-old man, a passenger on the moped, was taken to a hospital in serious condition, while the operator, a 22-year-old woman, was in good condition, police said.

The moped was traveling east on South King Street when it was struck by the unknown motorist who was traveling north on Isenberg

Anyone with information about the incident is asked to contact the HPD Traffic Division at (808) 723-3413.