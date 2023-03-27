Flood advisory in effect for Oahu

The National Weather Service in Honolulu has issued a flood advisory for Oahu until 6 p.m. today due to excessive rainfall.
At 2:49 p.m., the radar recorded heavy rain pouring over southern Oahu at a rate of 0.5 to 1.5 inches per hour. Expect minor flooding on roads and in streams along with poor drainage areas.
Forecasters said some locations that will experience flooding include Honolulu, Moanalua, Halawa, Salt Lake, Aiea, Kalihi, Pearl City, Iroquois Point, Ahuimanu, Manoa, Kahaluu, Waiahole, Kaneohe, Waipahu, Waikele, Palolo, Maunawili, Waikane, Ewa Beach and Kunia.
Officials urge individuals to stay away from streams, drainage ditches and low-lying areas prone to flooding.
If flooding persists, officials may extend the advisory beyond 6 p.m. Check back later for updates on this story.
