Investigators find Hauula house fire was accidental

A fire that broke out at a residence in Hauula Sunday was classified as accidental, the Honolulu Fire Department said.

The origin of the fire at 54-305 Kawaewae Way was an electric stove in the kitchen. Damage was estimated at $55,000 to the property and its contents.

Six units with more than 20 firefighters responded to the fire at 9:15 a.m. Crews brought the blaze under control just after 9:25 a.m. and extinguished it at about 9:50 a.m.

There were no occupants in the home at the time of the fire.