Flood advisory in effect for island of Kauai

A flood advisory is in effect for the island of Kauai this morning through 11:30 a.m.

Radar at 8:24 a.m. showed a broad area of heavy rain approaching the island from the south, according to the National Weather Service. Rain was falling at a rate of up to 3 inches per hour.

Weather officials advised residents and visitors to stay away from streams, drainage ditches and low-lying areas prone to flooding.

A flood watch also remains in place for Niihau, Kauai and Oahu through this afternoon.

Forecasters say occasional showers with a few thunderstorms will be possible over the western end of the state today, with the potential to produce heavy rainfall across Niihau, Kauai, and Oahu. Some stronger storms may also be possible, especially near Kauai.

Further east, lighter showers will tend to focus over southeast-facing slopes, with thunderstorms possible over the interior of Hawaii island this afternoon and Thursday afternoon.

Winds are expected to remain southeasterly through the weekend.

A small craft advisory is in effect for Hawaii island windward, leeward and southeast waters through 6 p.m. Thursday.