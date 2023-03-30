comscore Woman, 62, arrested in Kalihi robbery | Honolulu Star-Advertiser
Woman, 62, arrested in Kalihi robbery

  • By Star-Advertiser staff
  • Today
Honolulu police arrested a 62-year-old homeless woman after she allegedly took a tip jar from a business establishment and assaulted an employee in Kalihi Wednesday.

The robbery occurred in the 300 block of Kalihi Street at about 10:55 a.m.

Police said the woman entered the business and took the tip jar containing money. When a 22-year-old employee attempted to retrieve it, the woman assaulted her, police said.

Police arrested the woman on suspicion of second-degree robbery.

