Woman, 62, arrested in Kalihi robbery

Honolulu police arrested a 62-year-old homeless woman after she allegedly took a tip jar from a business establishment and assaulted an employee in Kalihi Wednesday.
The robbery occurred in the 300 block of Kalihi Street at about 10:55 a.m.
Police said the woman entered the business and took the tip jar containing money. When a 22-year-old employee attempted to retrieve it, the woman assaulted her, police said.
Police arrested the woman on suspicion of second-degree robbery.
