Flood advisory in effect for Oahu

A flood advisory is in effect for Oahu until 4:30 p.m. today due to flooding caused by excessive rainfall.

The National Weather Service in Honolulu reports minor flooding on roads and in streams along with poor drainage areas.

At 1:16 p.m., the radar and rain gauges recorded heavy rainfall over central and leeward portions of Oahu at a rate of 1 to 2.5 inches per hour. Forecasters said heavy rain may spread to other areas of the island during the afternoon.

Some affected locations include Honolulu, Mililani, Pearl City, Waikele, Wahiawa, Wheeler Field, Waipahu, Kunia, Aiea, Halawa, Waiahole, Schofield Barracks, Waikane, Salt Lake, Kahaluu, Moanalua, Ahuimanu, Iroquois Point, Ewa Beach and Kaaawa.

“Stay away from streams, drainage ditches and low lying areas prone to flooding,” forecasters said.