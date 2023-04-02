comscore Flood advisory in effect for Oahu | Honolulu Star-Advertiser
Top News

Flood advisory in effect for Oahu

  • By Star-Advertiser staff
  • Today
  • Updated 2:19 pm
Honolulu Star-Advertiser logo
Unlimited access to premium stories for as low as $12.95 /mo.
Get It Now
  • JAMM AQUINO / JAQUINO@STARADVERTISER.COM A Mercedes-Benz vehicle navigates through a downpour today in Honolulu.

    JAMM AQUINO / JAQUINO@STARADVERTISER.COM

    A Mercedes-Benz vehicle navigates through a downpour today in Honolulu.

A flood advisory is in effect for Oahu until 4:30 p.m. today due to flooding caused by excessive rainfall.

The National Weather Service in Honolulu reports minor flooding on roads and in streams along with poor drainage areas.

At 1:16 p.m., the radar and rain gauges recorded heavy rainfall over central and leeward portions of Oahu at a rate of 1 to 2.5 inches per hour. Forecasters said heavy rain may spread to other areas of the island during the afternoon.

Some affected locations include Honolulu, Mililani, Pearl City, Waikele, Wahiawa, Wheeler Field, Waipahu, Kunia, Aiea, Halawa, Waiahole, Schofield Barracks, Waikane, Salt Lake, Kahaluu, Moanalua, Ahuimanu, Iroquois Point, Ewa Beach and Kaaawa.

“Stay away from streams, drainage ditches and low lying areas prone to flooding,” forecasters said.

Comments (0)

By participating in online discussions you acknowledge that you have agreed to the Terms of Service. An insightful discussion of ideas and viewpoints is encouraged, but comments must be civil and in good taste, with no personal attacks. If your comments are inappropriate, you may be banned from posting. Report comments if you believe they do not follow our guidelines.

Having trouble with comments? Learn more here.

Previous Story
Warriors get 2024 commitment from one of nation’s top QBs

Click here to see our full coverage of the coronavirus outbreak. Submit your coronavirus news tip.

Be the first to know
Get web push notifications from Star-Advertiser when the next breaking story happens — it's FREE! You just need a supported web browser.
Subscribe for this feature
Looking Back

Scroll Up