Police, EMS respond to alleged stabbing in Pearl City

The Honolulu Police Department is investigating the attempted murder of a woman that occurred early this morning in Pearl City.
Honolulu Emergency Medical Services said it responded to a report of a woman that had allegedly been stabbed with a sharp object around 2:23 a.m. in the area of 936 Leomele St.
EMS treated a 51-year-old woman who had sustained laceration wounds to her left forearm and the left side of her head.
The woman was treated and transported to a trauma facility in serious condition, EMS said.
No further details were immediately available.
