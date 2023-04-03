Firefighters investigate cause of Hawaii Kai house fire

Honolulu firefighters extinguished a fire that broke out at a home in Hawaii Kai today.

Ten units with nearly 40 firefighters responded to a 911 call of a fire in the 200 block of Ainahou Street at about 8:25 a.m. When crews arrived, they saw smoke and flames emanating from a single-story residence, the Honolulu Fire Department said.

Crews brought the blaze under control shortly after 8:35 a.m. and extinguished it about 20 minutes later.

No injuries were reported.

The American Red Cross was contacted to assist two adults displaced by the fire.

Honolulu fire investigators are looking into the cause of the fire.

A damage estimate has yet to be determined.