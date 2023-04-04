Suspected arsonist causes over $100K in damage at Oahu car dealership

An early morning fire that damaged four vehicles at a car dealership in Pearl City caused damage estimated at $101,000, the Honolulu Fire Department said.

The fire occurred at Cutter Chrysler Dodge Jeep Ram at 905 Kamehameha Highway at about 3:40 a.m. Monday.

Honolulu police said an unknown person intentionally set fire to a vehicle. Flames impinged on three other vehicles.

Firefighters extinguished the fire just before 4:05 a.m.

The fire department classified the cause of the vehicle fire as incendiary.

Police have opened a first-degree arson investigation. There are no arrests at this time.