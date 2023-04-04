This fried rice boasts a savory combination

Bacon, egg and cheese sandwiches and fried rice are each beloved for their simplicity and affordability, but also because they deliver great comfort and satisfaction. They typically offer a combination of salty meat, creamy eggs and a carb in the form of bread or rice, but each dish is infinitely adaptable. In this playful weeknight meal, the two come together. Rendered bacon fat is used to cook the dish’s components, infusing the vegetables and rice with smokiness. Eggs are beaten with nutty grated Parmesan to create rich, fluffy scrambled eggs that add an extra layer of savoriness to the dish. Any type of leftover rice will work, as would other leftover grains like farro or barley.

Bacon, Egg and Cheese Fried Rice

Ingredients:

• 4 ounces bacon, sliced into 1/4-inch thick strips

• Neutral oil, if needed

• 1 pound napa cabbage, chopped into 1-inch pieces (6 packed cups)

• 1 1/4 cups chopped scallions

• Kosher salt and black pepper

• 2 tablespoons minced garlic

• 1 tablespoon peeled minced ginger

• 4 large eggs

• 1/2 cup freshly grated Parmigiano-Reggiano

• 4 cups cooked and cooled rice (such as jasmine or basmati), preferably day-old

• 1 tablespoon low-sodium soy sauce

• 1/2 cup thawed frozen peas (optional)

• Hot sauce, for serving

Directions:

In a 12-inch nonstick skillet, cook bacon over medium heat, stirring occasionally, until golden and crispy, 7 to 8 minutes. Using a slotted spoon, transfer bacon to a paper towel-lined plate and transfer the bacon fat to a small heatproof bowl (you should have about 3 tablespoons of bacon fat; if short, add enough neutral oil to make 3 tablespoons).

Return 2 tablespoons of the bacon fat to the skillet and heat over medium-high. Add cabbage and 1 cup of the scallions; season with salt and pepper. Cook, stirring occasionally, until cabbage is tender and lightly golden and all of the liquid has evaporated, about 8 minutes. Add garlic and ginger, and stir until fragrant, 30 sec onds. Meanwhile, in a small bowl, combine eggs and cheese and beat until well blended.

Reduce heat to medium and add rice and soy sauce. Season with salt and pepper, and cook, stirring, until well incorporated and rice is warmed through, about 2 minutes. Push rice mixture to one side of the skillet. To the empty side, add the remaining 1 tablespoon bacon fat and the egg mixture, and allow it to set a little before stirring. Cook, stirring occasionally, until scrambled, 1 to 2 minutes. Stir scrambled eggs and the remaining 1/4 cup scallions and the peas (if using) into the rice mixture until well blended.

Divide fried rice among bowls and top each with some of the reserved crispy bacon. Serve with hot sauce.

Total time: 30 minutes, serves 4.