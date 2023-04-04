comscore This grilled cheese has a slight tang to it | Honolulu Star-Advertiser
Crave

This grilled cheese has a slight tang to it

  • By New York Times
  • Today
  • Updated 1:06 pm
  • NEW YORK TIMES PHOTO

Heat seekers, have you met kimchi grilled cheese? This recipe calls for mozzarella, which gives kimchi’s gorgeous tang the space to stand out, but feel free to add a little Cheddar or those Jack cousins (Monterrey and pepper) to intensify the sandwich’s flavor. It also taps into a smart, beloved technique: spreading mayonnaise on the outside of the bread before toasting. The oil base means the mayo doesn’t run the risk of burning in the same way that the milk solids in butter do, so the bread can turn crisp and golden in due time.

Kimchi Grilled Cheese

Ingredients:

• 2 slices bread, either soft sandwich bread or large rustic slices, not more than 1/2-inch thick

• 1 tablespoon mayonnaise

• 1/2 cup grated mozzarella, cheddar or other mild, semifirm cheese

• 1/4 cup drained and coarsely chopped kimchi

Directions:

Heat a heavy skillet over medium-low. Thinly spread 1 side of each slice of bread with 1/2 tablespoon mayonnaise. Place the bread, mayonnaise side down, in the skillet and divide the mozzarella evenly over the slices.

When the cheese has just melted (no individual shreds of cheese remain), 6 to 10 minutes, add the kimchi to one side.

Use a spatula to top with the other slice of bread, cheese side down. Press with the spatula to meld, then let cook, covered, flipping as needed to prevent burning, until the bread is crusty-brown and the sandwich is warmed through, 2 to 4 minutes.

Total time: 15 minutes, serves 1.

Looking Back

